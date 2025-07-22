National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Clark County

Two tornadoes touched down in Clark County on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service says the first hit at 9:15 p.m. one mile southeast of North Hampton.

It traveled for one mile and crossed Shrine road before lifting about two miles west of Lawrenceville. The EF0 tornado had winds estimated at 70 MPH and damaged crops and small trees.

The second one touched down in Northridge near around 9:35 Saturday evening near Derr and Moorefield roads.

Most of the damage happened north of Moorefield Road, along Ridgewood Road West, Waltin Lane, and Midland Road.

The second tornado one touched down in Northridge near around 9:35 Saturday evening near Derr and Moorefield roads.

Two homes in the area had parts of their roofs removed. Other homes lost shingles, and trees were damaged.The EF1 tornado with 100 MPH winds downed several trees and large limbs on Middle Urbana Road, Windy Ridge Drive, and Morris Road before lifting near Willows Ridge.

Its path was 175 yards wide.

No injuries were reported with either storm.