Dayton International Airport receives $78M for infrastructure projects

Over $78 million is coming to Dayton International Airport, for roadwork and construction.

The money comes from the All Ohio Future Fund, which is providing over $225 million for infrastructure projects across Ohio.

“When major corporations are looking for somewhere to build, they want sites that are prepped and ready for construction," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a press release. “By investing to build infrastructure at the Conesville, Lorain, Dayton, and Frazeysburg sites, we’re making Ohio more competitive and positioning those regions to attract projects that create good-paying jobs and boost the state’s economy.”

The money that was approved for the Dayton International Airport will help finance construction of airport aprons, airport taxiway and area roadwork.

Infrastructure projects will service over 150 acres that surround the airport, including the cities of Dayton and Union, as well as Butler Township.

Ohio State Sen. Steve Huffman said in a release that enhancing the areas surrounding the airport will encourage other companies to use the airport for their own business needs.

"The opportunities this project brings for economic growth to the entire region are substantial," he said. "I look forward to seeing the project's completion and the benefits it will bring to the 5th Senate District."

Rehabilitation to the existing airport apron will also expand the airport’s capacity for new hangars to support future economic development projects.

The All Ohio Future Fund was established in the 2024-2025 state operating budget and was created to support local communities with "site-readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects."

These funds are administered through the Ohio Department of Development.

“Through the All Ohio Future Fund, we’re paving the way for major business investments in Ohio,” said the Director of the Ohio Department of Development, Lydia Mihalik in a press release. “These targeted investments ensure Ohio remains a competitive, business-ready state—equipping communities today for the jobs and economic impact of tomorrow.”