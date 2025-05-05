'No more suspensions.' Dayton Public Schools plans to create alternative school

Dayton Public Schools is creating a new learning space for the next academic year, because Superintendent David Lawrence said it's time for a change in discipline approach.

"Next year, there are going to be no more suspensions in Dayton Public Schools in grades seven through 12," Lawrence stated.

The district is transforming the Jackson Center at 329 Abbey Ave. into an alternative school for students in these grades who have been suspended three times or more. In addition to teachers and administrators, school psychologists and board certified behavior analysts will work there.

Lawrence also said artificial intelligence will be used.

"Artificial intelligence is going to be the primary way we drive that school so we'll use computer aided artificial intelligence simulation for tutorials for those students who are some of our most at risk students," Lawrence said.

He said for the past year, a group of educators have been trained in how to use AI to better help students learn while also supporting teachers.

Recently, Lawrence said he spoke with about 30 students who are slated for the alternative school. He wanted to hear their concerns.

"They wanted adults who care about them and talk to them with respect, that term came up a lot. They talked about how they're treated disrespectfully by adults. They talked about an uneven playing field where adults get to not come to work when they tell them to come to school, adults come to work not prepared to teach, but they want them to learn. Adults have high expectations for them, but not for themselves," Lawrence said.

He admitted this is a complex problem and he too has witnessed some instructors who have a low opinion of DPS students.

"I hear it and see it. There are adults who leave there on any given day, get in their car and say, 'these kids are never gonna be successful. I'm just babysitting.' There are those who leave, they're saying, 'I don't even like these kids. It's a paycheck.' The kids are not lying," he said.

According to Lawrence, students must consistently demonstrate positive behaviors before they can return to their home school.

Currently, the DPS family community engagement director is speaking with the families of students who will attend the Jackson Center.

Several other districts have alternative schools including Cincinnati and Akron.

