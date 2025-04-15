What should Beavercreek development look like? City seeks public input as it crafts new rules

The city of Beavercreek hasn’t created new comprehensive planning documents since it first became a city.

Now it wants to know: what should the rules be for development?

It's revamping its existing zoning and property maintenance codes, and land use plan. And, combining those documents into one, "Plan Beavercreek."

What: "Plan Beavercreek" public open house

When: 5 to 7 p.m., June 5

Where: Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road

Details: PlanBeavercreek.com

The city has made changes over the years, but now wants to take a new perspective, said Randy Burkett, the city’s director of planning and development.

“As we get more and more developed with the city and less and less vacant land, it’s become apparent that we need to start focusing not only on development but also redevelopment,” Burkett said.

To get public input, the city will hold open houses and have booths at events like the Popcorn Festival. It's set to hold a public open house on from 5 to 7 p.m., June 5 at the Beavercreek Senior Center.

“It gives an opportunity for the public to have their voice heard in the long-term goals of the city,” Burkett said. “It ensures that we have a vision for land use over the next 10 to 20 years that is community driven and reflects the needs of our residents, our business, and the overall community.”

Burkett said some development has received negative input. But, he hopes the process will give residents a say in long-term development.

“It's not intended and nor could it stop development, and so there's frequently tension between what adjoining property owners want or think that they think that a property should be when we get rezonings," he said.

The city has signed on companies, ZoneCo and OHM Advisors, to create the comprehensive plan.

A full draft is set to be completed by summer of next year.