Far Hills Avenue put on a 'road diet'

The city of Kettering is planning to shrink a portion of Far Hills Avenue.

The work will happen between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane. One northbound traffic lane will be eliminated, reducing the corridor to two through lanes for both northbound and southbound travel.

A center lane for left turns will be created.

The sidewalk on the west side will remain, and the sidewalk on the east side will be expanded to create an eleven-foot wide shared use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.

In June 2025, Kettering was awarded $2,320,000 of Transportation Alternative Program and Highway Safety Improvement Program funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation .

The second part of this project is new lighting.

In March 2024, Kettering was awarded $630,765 of Carbon Reduction Program funding (federal funds) through Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) to construct a new street lighting system on Far Hills Avenue.

The existing street lighting system will be impacted by the removal of RTA's trolley system. Kettering will fund 40% of construction and CR funding will cover 60%.

According to city leaders, total grant funding equals $2,950,765. Overall, estimated cost for both projects is $3,951,275.

Construction will begin in late 2027 or in early 2028.