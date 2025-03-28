Amid protests, Wright State renames gender neutral bathrooms after Ohio law change

Gender neutral public bathrooms are at the center of a conflict on the campus of Wright State University.

The school is changing how these spaces are identified. However, some students told WYSO this will put them at risk.

Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Wright State University, protestors rallied outside of Millette Hall. They object to the school recently switching the gender neutral signs outside of certain bathrooms to either mens or women's.

School leaders say this was done to comply with one of Ohio’s newest laws. It requires all educational institutions to designate multi-occupancy student restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms for the exclusive use of either men or women.

"I have a beard, I have boobs," said Drew Weitzman, who identifies as a trans masc butch. "Nothing I do will make me look right, and no matter where I go I am no longer safe."

The theatre major fears Ohio’s new law could create unsafe situations for Wright State’s trans students.

"I have walked into my lecture halls and I see the way people look at me. I stand out, and I see the stares and I know I'm not welcome there," Weitzman said. "I'm not stupid enough to walk into a bathroom in a building where people are giving me looks like that."

WYSO reached out to Wright State for a comment. We were sent an email from Dr. Matthew Chaney, vice president for inclusive excellence.

"As a result of this law, previously designated gender-neutral multi-user restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and shower rooms have been reassigned to gender-specific use," Chaney stated. "In addition, all single-occupancy restrooms will now be labeled as family restrooms. These changes were made in accordance with Ohio law."