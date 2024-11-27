Dayton library focuses on community building to improve safety

The Dayton Metro Library system wants the community’s help to create a safer, more welcoming environment.

That's why it held a second listening session on Monday, Nov. 25. This effort comes after a recent large fight at its Southeast Branch on Watervliet Avenue.

Joel Pruce is with the Human Rights Center at the University of Dayton. He called the city’s public libraries critical investments that everyone needs to protect. To do this, Pruce said people in all professions need to work together.

"To get rid of the hierarchy, to get to know one another on an equal footing and really bring our experiences and our expertise to bear collectively to solve the dilemma," he said.

Pruce is referring to a brawl in September involving more than 300 teens inside the Southeast library branch. Some of them attend Belmont High School, just a few feet away from the library. The branch now closes from 2:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At the listening session on Monday afternoon, parents, city and community leaders, and members of the Belmont Business Association filled a meeting room at the Watervliet Avenue branch.

The group shared ideas about safety. Most agreed clearer expectations need to be explained to everyone who uses the libraries.

They also participated in a series of exercises designed to encourage camaraderie. One involved using sticky notes to answer three broad questions: "my superpower is," "my community is," and "I’m here because."

Some of the participants said they liked the positive discussion, focus on youth and believed a solution could be found.

Several participants also noted an important group wasn’t represented at the meeting, saying it was a problem.

“This is great, but if we don’t have our young people here then we’re just wasting our time,” said Dormetria Robinson-Thompson.

She's with the OMEGA Development Corp. in North Dayton. She believes too often adults attempt to address the needs of youth without asking for their input.

"The young people are directly affected by what is or is not done in these spaces," explained Robinson-Thompson. "I think that we need to make sure that we are very intentional and making sure that our youth are at the table, are in the space."

Judy Orick is president of the Belmont Business Association and she uses the Southeast Branch. She believes one challenge is that libraries must do more now than in the past.

“One thing brought up tonight is generational," she noted. "It’s a lot different. It used to be you went to the library to get a book and to study. It’s got a different purpose now.”

At the same time, several library workers who manage youth and teen programs said they need more sweat equity from adults in the community in the form of volunteering.

The next community meeting will be Dec. 10 at the Southeast Branch on Watervliet Avenue beginning at 4:30 p.m.