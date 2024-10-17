Plaza Comunitaria at Dayton library gives Spanish speakers second chance to earn diplomas

Pew research suggests that less than one third of New American students with interrupted education receive their high school diploma.

To address this educational gap, Dayton Metro Library recently kicked off a new program called Plaza Comunitaria.

Once a week at the Opportunity Center in the downtown library, interested students can increase their English proficiency and pursue coursework to earn a high school diploma. Spanish-speakers fifteen and older are eligible to participate. And enrollment is free.

The program is being offered in collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis, as well as the Brunner Literacy Center.

Plaza Comunitaria isn’t just specific to the Dayton area — there are over 200 iterations of the program across the country. These are all open educational spaces, according to the consulate’s website.

“The Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis is grateful for the establishment of the Plaza Comunitaria in (Dayton) that will certainly allow many individuals to complete their basic education, in their own language and at their own pace,” a consulate spokesperson wrote in an email.

Gabriela Pickett, the Newest American Specialist at Dayton Metro Library, said the idea to bring Plaza Comunitaria came from the library's weekly Talk Tables, where people could practice their English speaking skills.

“When I started doing my outreach and I started bringing people, I realized that people did not need talk tables. They needed to learn how to read and write and sometimes in their own language. And so that really put into perspective the need that has been that has not been addressed for literacy programs for the community,” Pickett said.

One of the new students is 32-year-old Leidy Barragan, who came to Dayton from Colombia four years ago.

She said this opportunity can help her reach her goal of getting a degree in psychology and starting a career in social work.

"I’m doing this program to improve myself, to give my son a better quality of life. One day I want to be in a different position, have other career opportunities," Barragan said in Spanish. "And if I’m in a better position, I could get better pay. And I came to this country to improve myself, to be a leader."

As of Sept. 19, 30 students enrolled in the program.

Other programming that will be offered include workshops on mental health, immigration services and more.

The semester will last until Dec. 12.