Volunteers repair Dayton homes, 'shine a light' on Edgemont neighborhood

Over two dozen volunteers took to the Edgemont neighborhood in Dayton in early September.

Armed with rakes, hammers, drills, gloves and trash bags, they helped local homeowners make significant improvements and repairs.

Shyra Milliner has lived in Edgemont all her life. She bought her home for its location — just down the street from her childhood home and family.

“I'm a single mom. It's me and an 18-year-old son. His father is in his life," Milliner said. "But it's still my home and my son. I work every day for a huge company, but it's still a struggle when you work hard and you're paying bills and paying property taxes.”

The event is organized by the nonprofit Rebuild Together, and is in its second year.

Lauren Sears is the project’s coordinator. She works with Americorps and the nonprofit’s Dayton chapter.

“Our end goal is to help Dayton homeowners age in place safely and comfortably in their homes, because a lot of them have been here since they were children, they raised their kids here," Sears said. "They don't want to give up their home, but they can't afford to provide the repairs or they're just physically unable to.”

Professional volunteers addressed pressing concerns like major carpentry and utilities. Other volunteers focused on small repairs, painting and cleaning up basements, garages and yard work.

1 of 3 — IMG_7214.jpeg 2 of 3 — IMG_7207.jpeg 3 of 3 — IMG_7197.jpeg

Courtney Shriver, store manager of the Chillicothe Lowes, has partnered with the nonprofit both years of Build a Block, bringing a fleet of volunteers.

“I send out the sign ups. It's not a requirement. This is all done on their own time as well. So for them to come out in this force, it really shows the impact that we've made," Shriver said. "They are all here because they asked to be here. Being with the company for so long — to be able to turn around and give back to the employees and the community — it's why I do it.”

Volunteers worked on, among other improvements, Milliner’s landscaping, electric, front porch, windows and siding.

“Things that I’ve been keeping up. But sometimes things need to come down and be rebuilt back up," she said. "My father put a lot of work in my house about eight years ago, and he passed away three years ago. So I know he's looking down like, ‘Man, she's keeping it up.'”

Milliner estimated the work will more than double her property value.

“There’s not have not a lot of attention paid to the street," she said. "So this kind of shines a light maybe for more things to come.”

