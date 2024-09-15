'Don't suffer in silence,' Haitian-Americans in Springfield speak out

In a bustling community health and support center on the south side of Springfield, three people crowded behind a laptop to participate in the Ohio Haitians Speak Community Conversation.

In recent days, there have been far-right marches and bomb threats in Springfield. They come after the spread of false, racist claims online and by politicians that vilify Haitians in the city. Many Haitians say they feel unsafe, and on Saturday evening, they gathered to speak out during a virtual conversation.

The conversation was supposed to be in person and open to the public at the center, but bomb threats forced organizers to lock the doors and move the event online.

Macollvie Neel, the executive editor of the online newspaper The Haitian Times, moderated the conversation, which included academics, business owners, politicians, and other journalists.

“How are we going to use this moment to organize not just here in Springfield but collectively across the country so we can help mitigate these types of situations," Neel said at the beginning of the webinar.

Jims Denis, a Haitian-American who lives with his family in Springfield, said that recently he feels unsafe riding his bike or taking his kids to the park.

"You know, with the bomb threats and everything that is going on, Haitians are not safe in Springfield anymore," Denis said.

There are no official estimates but community leaders in Springfield say 15 to 20 thousand Haitian people have moved to the city in the last five years. Some are transplants from places like Miami and Long Island, while others are Haiti refugees. The city's cheap housing and job opportunities have drawn them.

An attack on one is an attack on all Black and brown communities. Denise Williams

Vilès Dorsainvil is the executive director of Springfield's Haitian community health and support center. The center offers expanding services, such as home ownership seminars, health care services, and driving classes.

“Haitians are hard-working people. They will work more than 60 hours a week if possible." Dorsainvil said, "And because of that, they have been rapidly integrating into this community.”

Philomene Philostin is a Haitian-American transplant from Florida who moved to the Miami Valley two years ago. She owns a Haitian Grocery store.

"All those bad things I heard about the Haitians, all those things, it is really painful. It hurts. It stresses you out, especially for the young kids, the ones that are in school now," Philostin said.

Denise Williams, President of the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP, said during the webinar that her organization is helping to bring mental health professionals to Springfield to support Haitian people dealing with anxiety and trauma from recent events.

“A lot of times, they can’t tell if we’re Haitians or not, so an attack on one is an attack on all Black and brown communities." She said, "I want you to know we are standing with you."

And the threats keep coming. Multiple hospitals in Springfield received bomb threats on Saturday morning. A far-right march was held on the city’s north side. Wittenberg University is closed today (Sunday, September 15) because of a threat.

Neel, the moderator, ended the event by urging Haitians in Springfield to stay vigilant.

“Keep your eyes open on each other and look out for your neighbor. Look out for your friends. Look out for the kids. Look out for your leaders,” she said.