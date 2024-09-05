New support team aims to help Montgomery County survivors in aftermath of suicide

There's been an increase in suicide deaths in Montgomery County in recent years.

Since 2020, more than 300 Montgomery County residents have died by suicide.

This also means hundreds of loved ones have been affected by these deaths. And those survivors are at high risk of also dying by suicide and often in need of support.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for 24/7, free and confidential support. For support over text, message HOME to 741741.

A new support program from the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition seeks to help families and loved ones cope with the aftermath.

The Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors or L.O.S.S. Team will have 16 trained volunteers.

Two volunteers will go to the scene of a suspected suicide to support those affected by the loss. L.O.S.S. teams are peer-based, and aim to have at least one of those volunteers be someone who lost a loved one to suicide.

“We know that individuals who lose a loved one to suicide are four times higher risk to die by suicide themselves,” said Brittni Long, who co-leads the program. “The faster we can intervene, get them connected to resources, let them know that they're not alone, the better the chances are that they will be with us.”

Money for the program is from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, and Drug Free Communities through the CDC.

The L.O.S.S. Teams model was originally created by Dr. Frank Campbell at the Baton Rouge Crisis and Trauma Center in 1998.

Since then, L.O.S.S. teams have been formed across the country. In southwest Ohio, there are several other teams, such as in Butler, Clark, Greene, and Preble counties and beyond.