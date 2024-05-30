'Where flowers bloom, so does hope.' New Montgomery County mural aims to prevent suicide

There's a mural in Montgomery County aimed at preventing suicide and letting people know how to get help.

Last year, Montgomery County lost 85 people to death by suicide.

County officials hope the mural on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township will spread a message of hope.

“What we want to do is create a space for people to talk about that pain that it's okay to not be okay, but just don't sit in that darkness alone,” said Britney Long, with the county prevention coalition. “There is help available.”

The mural displays the message “Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope.”

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for 24/7, free and confidential support. For support over text, message HOME to 741741.



It’s on the side of a food bank, With God’s Grace Free Store.

Nicole Adkins, who runs With God’s Grace, wants those struggling to know that the community cares.

“Sometimes you could be at the darkest and deepest place in your life and not realize that there is any hope but you are loved,” Adkins said. “You're important and we're here to help you.”

Two more murals will be up around the region later this year.