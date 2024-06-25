Suicide awareness mural to be unveiled in Dayton

Another uplifting mural will be unveiled in Dayton.

It’s called "Behind Every Dark Cloud, The Sun Will Rise." The work is meant to increase suicide awareness.

Montgomery County Prevention Coalition volunteers and graduates of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dayton Class of 2024 painted the mural.

There’s also a QR code embedded in it directing people to mental health and recovery resources.

“As suicide numbers continue to climb in our community, we know we need to spread positive messages throughout Montgomery County. We are grateful to Culture Works for providing grant dollars that will allow us to paint four murals to provide hope and to help guide people to the mental health support they need,” said Brittini Long, mural project manager and senior program coordinator for Montgomery County ADAMHS.

Culture Works provided $10,000 toward the project, which the Prevention Coalition matched. This is the third of four mural projects.

A dedication ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the side of Tuffy Brooks Sporting Goods on South Keowee Street. There will be a DJ, face painting, refreshments, and speakers including Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS; Linda Ashworth, Dayton Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer; Johanna Hartley, 2024 Leadership Dayton Class Member; Regina Dixon, Artist; and Brittini Long, Mural Project Manager.