Greene County insurance agent indicted on 36 counts of fraud, theft

A Greene County woman has been indicted on 36 counts of fraud and theft.

Beverly Kirk is an insurance agent accused of securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class, and securing writings by deception.

The crimes range from second to fourth-degree felonies.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Securities alleges Kirk solicited three insurance clients to invest at least $235,000 in fraudulent CDs and ventures.

The indictment also alleges that Kirk misappropriated investments for her own personal use.

She was arrested April 30, 2024. Her arraignment and bond hearing were scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May, 2, 2024.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless proven guilty at a later criminal proceeding.

Before investing, the Division of Securities encourages potential investors to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 to ask:

