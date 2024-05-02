© 2024 WYSO
Greene County insurance agent indicted on 36 counts of fraud, theft

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:24 PM EDT
Legal Gavel & Closed Law Book
Blogtrepreneur
/
Flickr

A Greene County woman has been indicted on 36 counts of fraud and theft.

Beverly Kirk is an insurance agent accused of securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class, and securing writings by deception.

The crimes range from second to fourth-degree felonies.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Securities alleges Kirk solicited three insurance clients to invest at least $235,000 in fraudulent CDs and ventures.

The indictment also alleges that Kirk misappropriated investments for her own personal use.

She was arrested April 30, 2024. Her arraignment and bond hearing were scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May, 2, 2024.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless proven guilty at a later criminal proceeding.

Before investing, the Division of Securities encourages potential investors to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 to ask:

  • Is the securities professional, platform, or firm properly licensed to do business in Ohio?
  • Is the security being promoted by the firm, platform, or the professional registered for sale in Ohio?
  • Are there any enforcement actions involving the firm, professional, platform, or securities product being promoted?
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
