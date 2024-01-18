Local nonprofit receives grant to address maternal health disparities

Black women in Ohio are two and a half times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

And Black babies in the state died at a rate more than three times higher than white babies in 2021.

That's according to a 2022 Ohio Department of Health report.

A local nonprofit, Queens Village Dayton, is working to reduce maternal and infant mortality in Black communities.

The organization recently received a grant from Queens Village Cincinnati to continue its programs this year. The $20,000 will go toward empowerment and support for Black moms in the Dayton region.

“We want to elevate and amplify the voices of Black women,” said Lea Kelty, program manager at Queens Village. “We also want to provide support, availability and understanding, and debunk stereotypes. But most importantly, we also want to listen to Black women.”

The organization says the key programs planned for this year include a carseat giveaway in February, and a week full of events for Black Maternal Health Week in April. In July, Queens Village will observe Minority Mental Health Month, and host events to talk about self-care and mental health for Black mothers.

Queens Village has chapters across the country, including Kansas and California.

