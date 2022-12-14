University of Dayton to launch programs addressing gaps in healthcare access

The University of Dayton has launched a Health Equity Fellowship and Health Equity Activation Think Tank to help address gaps in healthcare access in Dayton.

The Health Equity Fellowship will support Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian students who are interested in health care, by providing mentoring, internships and professional development.

Through the Health Equity Activation Think Tank, fellows work with community organizations and institutions including Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, to identify and address gaps in health care access.

Nancy McHugh is the Executive Director for the Fitz Center for Leadership. She said Dayton has significant health equity challenges.

“We have the highest Black infant mortality in the state of Ohio," she said. “We also have a very high Black maternal mortality and morbidity. So we know that there is great need within our region”

A 2020 report from the ODH showed that even though infant mortality rate fell in 2019, racial and socio-economic inequities still persist, with black infants more likely to die before their first birthday than white infants .

McHugh said she hopes that this will create a workforce in Ohio that prioritizes health equity.

Fellowship applications are now open, and the program will launch in 2023.

