Dayton hosts week-long events addressing Black maternal and infant mortality

According to a 2022 report by the Ohio Department of Health, Black women in Ohio were two and a half times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than White women. Additionally, Black babies died at a rate more than 3 times higher than White babies in 2021.

This month, non-profit Queens Village Dayton partnered with Montgomery County Public Health to mark Black Maternal Health Week. They brought together parents, activists, and health practitioners to talk about their experiences and solutions in the Dayton Region.

One of the events was a 4th Trimester Policy Roundtable which was held on Wednesday, April 12, at Omega Baptist church. The conversation focused on the 12-week period after a mother gives birth and issues that Black mothers have during childbirth.

Rhonda Fleming, a mom of five, shared her experience giving birth. She had a c-section that she described as forced on her and her concerns weren't listened to.

“I'm just worried about my safety, his safety. But it was like, no, no, no, we just gonna get the baby out,” Fleming explained. ”So they basically physically went in and just yanked the baby out. In the midst of this, they struck a nerve in his shoulder.”

Dr David Dhanraj, an OBGYN in Dayton and the Chief Medical Officer at Wright State Physicians, said behavioral change is needed in healthcare. He said healthcare providers should listen to their patients and see them as partners.

“We've got to train our docs differently, to break through the institutional racism, the biases and also make sure that people know that there's mechanisms to get heard,” Dhanraj said.

This year's theme for Black Maternal Health Week is Our Bodies Belong to Us: Restoring Black Autonomy and Joy.





Activists and community members also discussed the importance of postpartum care for mothers. Shae Jackson, a doula, shared a client’s perspective on postpartum care.

“She was like, my whole family, they come to the house and everybody wants to hold the baby. I can hold the baby, but I need help with the laundry, the dishes, and homework,” said Jackson.

Other events for Black maternal health week were a maternal and infant vitality discussion, and a Black Mamas Field Day and Walk.

Black Maternal Health Week is an annual week-long campaign from April 11-17, founded and led by Black Mamas Matter Alliance, a national non-profit advocating maternal health, rights and justice.