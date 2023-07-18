Dayton Police change car accident response, focus on 'high-priority' calls

The Dayton Police Department changed how it responds to vehicle crashes, starting Monday, July 17.

Dayton Police will now only complete an OH-1 Traffic Crash Report if a death, or injury requiring an ambulance, occurs, if there is a hit and run, an OVI, or if there is damage to a vehicle that requires it to be towed from the scene. Also, If an officer responds to a crash where the driver is not licensed, they will cite the driver.

Major Jason Hall said in an interview that similar changes in procedure have been made by departments across Ohio and the U.S. in the past year.

"The department is making this change to better realign its resources, to free up time for responding to priority calls involving violence, as well as proactive patrol and community engagement," Hall said.

Dayton officers will still respond to non-injury crashes to help clean-up roadways and facilitate the exchange of information between the drivers.

Major Hall estimates the change will save officers thousands of hours a year in time that they would have spent writing reports on crashes.