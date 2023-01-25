© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Addiction Help by Phone; Emergency Dispatch Translation Assistance

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published January 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
Therapy by telephone can work about as well as the in-person variety.
iStockphoto.com
Help for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder is just a phone call away.
  • Addiction Help via Phone (WYSO) - Families of Addicts is offering a new resource for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports help is just a phone call away.
  • Language Transcription for Emergency Dispatchers (WYSO) - A tech company based in Warren County has received money from the state start-up fund. This money, from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission, will go toward expanding its services for first responders. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
  • Threshold for Constitutional Amendments (Statehouse News Bureau) - Statewide bond issues could be affected by changes in Ohio's Constitution. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, one former lawmaker is sounding the alarm that it might be much harder to pass bond issues like those in the future.
  • Black History Month Presentations - The Dayton Metro Library will hold events for Black History Month in February featuring Paul Laurence Dunbar and Orville Wright.
