Addiction Help by Phone; Emergency Dispatch Translation Assistance
- Addiction Help via Phone (WYSO) - Families of Addicts is offering a new resource for area families struggling with a loved one who has a substance abuse disorder. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports help is just a phone call away.
- Language Transcription for Emergency Dispatchers (WYSO) - A tech company based in Warren County has received money from the state start-up fund. This money, from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission, will go toward expanding its services for first responders. WYSO Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.
- Threshold for Constitutional Amendments (Statehouse News Bureau) - Statewide bond issues could be affected by changes in Ohio's Constitution. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, one former lawmaker is sounding the alarm that it might be much harder to pass bond issues like those in the future.
- Black History Month Presentations - The Dayton Metro Library will hold events for Black History Month in February featuring Paul Laurence Dunbar and Orville Wright.