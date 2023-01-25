© 2023 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

FOA introduces new resource for families affected by their loved one's addiction

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST
Volunteers man a new phone line designed to support, up lift people dealing with a drug addicted relative.

Families of Addicts has launched new phone line to give another layer of support to family members who are trapped in their loved one's drug addiction.

Called FOA-Link, the number is 567-362-5465. People can call or text this number and get one-on-one support at the end of a phone line.

“You are feeling you are the only parent who has a loved one in addiction," FOA Executive Director Anita Kitchen said. "And you just need to talk to somebody.”

According to Kitchen, that ‘somebody’ is a real person who has personal experience in trying to help a relative break their drug addiction. Callers can ask questions and plug into the group’s extensive database of area resources.

“They can find out about anything from treatment centers to housing referrals to attorneys to mental health services,” Kitchen explained.

The support line is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, with limited assistance available on weekends. You can leave a message.

Local and Statewide News drug addictionAddictionFamilies of AddictsMental HealthHealth
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).
