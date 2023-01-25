Warren County start-up gets $100,000 state grant

A tech company based in Warren County has received $100,000 from the state Start-Up fund. This money, from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission, will go toward expanding its services for first responders.

Lebanon based-Smart Response Technologies is developing a public safety software for first responders that will improve radio communication through live transcription.

Smart Response says the grant from the state will help it translate dispatch calls into other languages, including Spanish.

Tim Shaw is with Smart Response Technologies and he explained why this award is important .

“Sometimes the quality of the transmission or the individual on the radio may not be talking loud,” Shaw said. “What we're trying to do is help eliminate some of that stress during the shift and help dispatchers better comprehend what's coming in.”

The patented software was developed with the Air Force Research Lab at Wright Patterson.

The Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund is part of the Ohio Department of Development. It provides young companies with grants to accelerate innovation in the prototype phase.