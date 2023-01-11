News Update: New Election Laws, Public Land Drilling Approved; Sports Betting Issues; Reducing Greene Co. Blight
- DeWine Approves Major Election Law Changes - The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Gov. Mike DeWine signed that and another controversial bill left over from the lame duck legislative session.
- Sports Betting's Rocky Start - Three companies were issued notices of advertising violations from the state last week. And it has already taken action after two other incidents. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Greene County Blight Reduction - Greene is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received state money to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on what the county plans to do.
- Cincinnati May Ban Flavored Tobacco - A few communities, including Columbus, have already banned flavored tobacco. Cincinnati Council Member Victoria Parks says she's interested in doing the same. Parks says she's concerned about flavored tobacco products that are marketed to kids and teens.
- Behavioral Health Partnership - Two groups in Montgomery County are creating a health task force to help residents better manage their behavioral health. Business reporter Ngozi Cole has more.