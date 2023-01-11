'It's in our DNA to come up with solutions,' Montgomery County Commission and GDAHA form health task force

This task force will work to develop solutions and improve services for people struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse disorders. It is composed of healthcare providers, leaders and community partners.

According to Montgomery County’s health assessment, there is a nearly 10% rise in substance abuse over the last year. Deaths from drug overdoses are also on the rise.

GDAHA also reported that nearly 20% of patients who receive care at an emergency department for substance use disorder are treated two or more times.

The president of GDAHA, Sarah Hackenbracht, said that partnership is really important to address substance abuse issues in Dayton and the surrounding area.

“That is really where the patient focus groups are going to be so important, to really listen to patients and those who are receiving services to understand the challenges that they're experiencing,” Hackenbracht said.

Commissioner Carolyn Rice echoed the need for including everyone in the conversation.

“We are moving in the right direction, linked arm in arm”, she said. “I believe it's in the DNA of Montgomery County that no matter what you throw at us when we come together, we can come up with creative solutions”.