© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Paintersville New Jasper Road property, the only one to be demolished so far in Greene County.
Greene County Department of Development
/
Greene County Department of Development
Paintersville New Jasper Road property, the only one to be demolished so far in Greene County.

Greene County is taking part in a statewide program providing funds to tear down abandoned structures and replace them with new ones.

Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down.

Kristie Tidd is the manager of Greene County’s Department of Development. She said they worked with local towns and villages to identify which properties to work on.

“We did put everything back on the local jurisdiction, so we had the local jurisdictions submit properties to us,” she said. “They prioritized those based upon their community needs.”

So far, only a property on Paintersville New Jasper Road in Ceasercreek Township has been torn down. It will be left vacant to allow grass to grow over it, a process called greening.

Properties on Factory Road in Beavercreek and Route 68 South and Eleazer Road in Ceasercreek Township will also be left to green once they’re demolished.

A property on Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn will be used for commercial expansion. Finally, a property at 176 Xenia Towne Square in Xenia will be a part of the Xenia Towne Square redevelopment project.

“It’s all been fairly easy and, you know, it’s great to just see something knocked down and then that fresh, new land and the availability for developments or just having open green space,” Tidd said.

In total, the state awarded $150 million in grants for projects across the state. 2,277 blighted and vacant structures across 42 counties were identified. These structures are in addition to the 825 projects announced in October.

You can find a full list of properties here.

Tags
Local and Statewide News Greene CountyDemolitionBeavercreekFairborn
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
See stories by Garrett Reese