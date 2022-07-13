Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission wants to make outdoor 'active transportation' safer

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission wants to make biking, walking and using mobility devices safer and easier in several local communities. To do this, the Commission has introduced the final draft of the Active Transportation Plan.

The ATP will have an impact on biking, walking, and other forms of “active transportation” for the next 20 years.

It looks to make biking and walking trails, sidewalks, and public transit stops more accessible. The plan will recommend things like more designated bike lanes, and connecting walking and biking trails to each other and public transit stops.

It also includes designing intersections to help walkers and cyclists, and more.

“We're hoping to make both walking and biking and transit systems mutually more convenient and valuable by making sure that it is not only ADA accessible, but just simply comfortable and safe for transit users to access,” Matt Lindsay, the Manager of Environmental Planning at the MVRPC said.

You can find a summary of the ATP here and the full document here .

The Commission is looking for public input regarding the final draft.

“Anyone who wishes can review, can download the entire plan or just chapters that are of interest to them,” Lindsay said. “And on that same web page where you can download the plan is an online comment form that anyone can fill out and submit with their comments.”

Find the online comment tool here . You can also email Lindsay directly at mlindsay@mvrpc.org .

The Commission will also hold a virtual public forum on July 28 via Zoom. It will take place at 5 p.m. You can join via this link.