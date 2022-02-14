Rediscovered Radio Encore: Flo Kennedy Speaks at Antioch

Florynce Kennedy, an outspoken attorney and activist who bridged the Women’s Liberation and Black Power Movements in the 1960s and 70s, said “A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.” She was outrageous and defiant and with her middle finger in the air and a cowboy hat on her head, she came to Antioch in 1971 to talk about fighting oppression. WYSO was there.

Hear the full speech Florynce Kennedy at Antioch College in 1971 Listen • 31:51

Kennedy was a committed revolutionary. As a radical Black feminist and activist lawyer, she traveled the country lecturing with Gloria Steinem, and took on legal cases for abortion rights and the Black Panthers. She also contributed to the landmark 1970 book Sisterhood is Powerful: An Anthology of Writings from the Women’s Liberation Movement.

After a lifetime of battling sexism and racism, Florynce Kennedy died in 2000 at the age of 84.

