© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News
WYSO_REDISCOVERED_RADIO1.jpg
Rediscovered Radio
Historic audio from the WYSO Archives

Rediscovered Radio Encore: Flo Kennedy Speaks at Antioch

WYSO | By Jocelyn Robinson
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST
An Antioch Record article about Florynce Kennedy's appearance at the College
courtesy of Antiochiana, Antioch College
/

Florynce Kennedy, an outspoken attorney and activist who bridged the Women’s Liberation and Black Power Movements in the 1960s and 70s, said “A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.” She was outrageous and defiant and with her middle finger in the air and a cowboy hat on her head, she came to Antioch in 1971 to talk about fighting oppression. WYSO was there.

Hear the full speech
Florynce Kennedy at Antioch College in 1971

Kennedy was a committed revolutionary. As a radical Black feminist and activist lawyer, she traveled the country lecturing with Gloria Steinem, and took on legal cases for abortion rights and the Black Panthers.  She also contributed to the landmark 1970 book Sisterhood is Powerful: An Anthology of Writings from the Women’s Liberation Movement.

After a lifetime of battling sexism and racism, Florynce Kennedy died in 2000 at the age of 84.

Rediscovered Radio is made possible in part by a grant from Ohio Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities.
 

Tags

Local and Statewide News Rediscovered RadioAntioch CollegeCommunity Voices
Jocelyn Robinson
Jocelyn Robinson is a Yellow Springs, OH-based educator, media producer, and radio preservationist.
See stories by Jocelyn Robinson
Related Content
Cecil Taylor
  1. Open Space for Creativity: Cecil Taylor At Antioch
  2. Susan Sontag: A Cool Cultural Icon Visits Antioch
  3. Songs For A Political Season: Phil Ochs At Wittenberg University, October 1972
  4. Early Teach-In Provided In Depth, Balanced View of Vietnam