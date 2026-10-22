© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Premier Health names new CEO of Dayton-based health network

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:24 PM EDT
Rosanna Morris
Premier Health
/
Contributed
Rosanna Morris

Premier Health has its next leader lined up.

The health care provider’s board appointed Rosanna Morris, as the next president and CEO, effective in the first quarter of 2027.

Morris will succeed Michael Riordan, who is retiring.

Premier is one of the largest health systems in Southwest Ohio. It operates Miami Valley Hospital its North and South campuses, Atrium Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center, more than 190 outpatient and physician locations, as well as CompuNet Clinical Laboratories and Fidelity Health Care.

The board said in a statement that Morris is an accomplished healthcare executive with more than 27 years of experience.

Morris is currently the executive vice president and chief clinical operating officer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The new CEO said she was attracted to Premier Health’s “leadership, academic partnerships, and relationship with Wright State University.”

Premier said Morris will work with Riordan and the rest of its senior leadership team in the next few months.
Tags
Health Premier Health
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney