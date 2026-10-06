Kettering Health will no longer be in-network with Anthem's Medicare plans in 2027

Patients with Anthem’s Medicare insurance will soon be out-of-network at one of Dayton’s largest health networks.

Kettering Health announced today that it will let its contract with Anthem’s Medicare Advantage and MyCare plans expire on Jan. 1. Then, people with those insurance plans will be out of network at Kettering’s 14 medical centers and hospitals and 120 outpatient sites.

After Jan. 1., to remain in-network, people with Anthem's Medicare Advantage plans will either need to switch to a new health system or switch to new health insurance.

Medicare open enrollment is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 if people want to switch plans. Ohio has a free independent hotline at 800-686-1578 to help people compare Medicare plans during open enrollment.