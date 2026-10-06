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Kettering Health will no longer be in-network with Anthem's Medicare plans in 2027

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
Kettering Health's medical center in Franklin.
Kettering Health
/
Contributed
Kettering Health's medical center in Franklin.

Patients with Anthem’s Medicare insurance will soon be out-of-network at one of Dayton’s largest health networks.

Kettering Health announced today that it will let its contract with Anthem’s Medicare Advantage and MyCare plans expire on Jan. 1. Then, people with those insurance plans will be out of network at Kettering’s 14 medical centers and hospitals and 120 outpatient sites.

After Jan. 1., to remain in-network, people with Anthem's Medicare Advantage plans will either need to switch to a new health system or switch to new health insurance.

Medicare open enrollment is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 if people want to switch plans. Ohio has a free independent hotline at 800-686-1578 to help people compare Medicare plans during open enrollment.

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Health Kettering HealthMedicare
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder