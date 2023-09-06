Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Vandalia

According to Public Health Dayton- Montgomery County, a mosquito sample in Vandalia, Ohio tested positive for West Nile virus this week.

Officials at the public health agency said it’s not uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for the virus in the region this time of year. Another mosquito with West Nile virus was found in Vandalia in late July.

Still, Public Health staff were scheduled to spray the area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center where the West Nile virus mosquito was collected on Tuesday this week. Local health officials said the adulticide mosquito spray used (Duet) is safe for wildlife, humans and pets, and it does not affect bees.

Also, public health staff have distributed informational flyers to homes in the area where the mosquito was trapped that provides information about how to reduce the mosquito population and how to reduce the chances of being bitten by a mosquito.

The flyers recommend:



Using EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and following the label directions.

If you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks.

Wearing light-colored clothing, which is less attractive to mosquitoes.

Installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Making sure all roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Eliminating standing water in your yard as well as from flower pots, buckets and barrels.

Changing the water in pet dishes and replace the water in bird baths weekly.

Drilling holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children's wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren't being used.

West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, and climate change increases the risk of human exposure to WNV. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

There are no vaccines to prevent, or medications to, treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2023, and there were 3 human cases reported in 2022.