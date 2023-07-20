© 2023 WYSO
Health

Mosquito infected with West Nile Virus found in Vandalia; spraying scheduled for July 24

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
Dayton Montgomery County Public Health discovered a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus in a trap in Vandalia. Officials will be spraying in certain Vandalia neighborhoods on Monday, July 24 to reduce the mosquito population.

A mosquito in Vandalia has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County says that the infected mosquito was found in a trap, and no one in Montgomery County has tested positive for the virus.

Mosquitoes testing positive for the Virus is not uncommon, but Public Health will take precautions by spraying an adulticide in certain Vandalia neighborhoods on Monday, July 24.

Those neighborhoods include the Vandalia Recreation Center, Poplar Cemetery, and Helke Park and the following streets surrounding the park; Randler, Bosco, Pool, Romanus, Marcellus, Neri, Damian, Paula, Desales, Alkaline Springs, Hertlein, and Pius.

The adulticide that will be used is called Duet.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says an adulticide is a type of insecticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. When used according to product label instructions, adulticides do not harm people, pets, or the environment. The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile Virus. Public Health says the best prevention is to stop the spread of the virus by using insect repellant, wearing long pants and lightly-colored clothing, and eliminating standing water which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

