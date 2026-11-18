🎅 A Little Christmas Magic Can Make a BIG Difference! 🎄

Have you heard the exciting news?! We're hosting Santa Mini Photo Sessions this November! 📸

After 7 years of infertility, Kenny and I are working toward our dream of becoming parents through IVF in October 2027. Every mini-session booked will help us get one step closer to bringing home our very own little penguin. 🐧 Your support means more to us than words can express!

And there's even more holiday magic! 🎁

Operation Motorcycle Santa is donating their time to help make this event special while collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to help local families have a brighter Christmas.

Here's how you can help:

📸 Book a Santa mini session and support our IVF journey.

🎁 Donate a new, unwrapped toy or money to Operation Motorcycle Santa the day of your session.

📣 Share this post to help spread the word!

Details:

📅 November 23 | 2:30 – 5 PM

📍 Arrowood Studio - 400 Linden Ave, St. 241, Dayton, OH 45403

💲 $85 per session with 5 high-res digital downloadable images

Spots will be LIMITED, so register now at https://tinyurl.com/miniphotos4ivf! You can also stop by to drop off donations for either cause without booking a photo session ❤️

Two special causes, one day filled with Christmas cheer... and so many ways to make a difference! Thank you for helping us bring a little extra hope into the holiday season 🐧🎄

You can also follow and share our story at Sabrina & Kenny: Our Journey to IVF. Thank you and Merry Christmas!