Join hOm Sound Bath & Meditation at The Brightside in Dayton, Ohio for a very special New Year's Sound Bath as we prepare to enter into the next chapter of 2027.

hOm is a world class sound bath experience and gathering space. We create a beautiful, immersive sound bath experience where modern sound therapy, traditional sound healing, and musical composition all come together providing a space for rest, relaxation, and healing.

When

December 30th

Arrive between 7 and 7:10 pm | Sound Bath begings at 7:15 pm

*entry will no longer be permitted once the sound bath begins

Where

The Brightside

905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402

https://www.thebrightsidedayton.com/

The Brightside has a parking lot connected to the venue

What to bring

Bring what you would like to lie on during the ceremony.

i.e. yoga mat, pillow, padding, blanket, etc.