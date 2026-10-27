New Year's Sound Bath
New Year's Sound Bath
Join hOm Sound Bath & Meditation at The Brightside in Dayton, Ohio for a very special New Year's Sound Bath as we prepare to enter into the next chapter of 2027.
hOm is a world class sound bath experience and gathering space. We create a beautiful, immersive sound bath experience where modern sound therapy, traditional sound healing, and musical composition all come together providing a space for rest, relaxation, and healing.
When
December 30th
Arrive between 7 and 7:10 pm | Sound Bath begings at 7:15 pm
*entry will no longer be permitted once the sound bath begins
Where
The Brightside
905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402
https://www.thebrightsidedayton.com/
The Brightside has a parking lot connected to the venue
What to bring
Bring what you would like to lie on during the ceremony.
i.e. yoga mat, pillow, padding, blanket, etc.