Sadly due to a storm as well as things out of their control, a power surge fried the projector at Englewood Cinema. To get a new projector with a warranty, they're looking at close to $40k. This new projector will be a laser projector & will be a tremendous upgrade from the 15 year old DCP projector that they just lost & will allow them to continue forward being the raddest cinema around for many, many years to come!

I have done SEVEN of my Cross Media Theater events there as well as I have performed my version of the 1922 Nosferatu there three times.

Englewood Cinema has been MONUMENTAL in support for myself, my friends, my art & music by giving what I do a solid place to call home.

In doing all of this, I have become very good friends with both Cory & Alyssa, the owners who uprooted from hundreds of miles away & took a chance on a small theater in our area.

We are nothing if not dreamers & I am doing all I can to support that.

The best way I know how? THIS....

CROSS MEDIA CHRISTMAS (AGAIN! CMT#10) - A BENEFIT FOR OUR FRIENDS AT ENGLEWOOD CINEMA!!!!!!

When I dreamed up Cross Media Theater in 2017, I never believed that nine years later I would be performing my tenth one....

I AM WHAT I AM Productions Presents.....

A Benefit For Our Friends At Englewood Cinema

CROSS MEDIA CHRISTMAS (AGAIN! CMT#10) An Evening With idiedtrying. & Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

***ALL PROCEEDS GOING DIRECTLY TO ENGLEWOOD CINEMA***

SATURDAY DECEMBER 12TH 2026

One Night Only - A Visceral One Man Performance - Followed By One Of The Greatest & Hilarious Christmas Horror Film Of All Time.

As always, I wanted to do something different & give you guys a unique & original shared experience, not just another generic "rock show." This WILL NOT be a typical show in any way. I have opened for almost all of my hero musicians & idiedtrying. is equally inspired by films as it is any music, so I decided that I wanted to start opening up for my favorite films!

It will be an immersive, multimedia experience.

Description....

The Artist NPR Called "A self contained creative dynamo...."

𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗱𝘁𝗿𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴.

https://www.facebook.com/theofficialidiedtrying

A Live One Man Performance By J.Anthony (Tony) Goff aka idiedtrying. Performing a visceral set of ORIGINAL music with video, all synced & played on the 31 foot HD movie theater screen!

One of the greatest & most hilarious Christmas horror films of all time....

𝗦𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁, 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗹𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 (1984)

"You've made it through Halloween, now try and survive Christmas!"

Description.... "The film follows the life of Billy Chapman, who, as a child, witnesses his parents' brutal double murder on Christmas Eve by a man disguised as Santa Claus. His subsequent upbringing in a dysfunctional Catholic orphanage and untreated post-traumatic stress disorder lead him toward a psychological breakdown in adulthood, and he emerges as a spree killer donning a Santa suit during the holiday."

Silent Night, Deadly Night received significant controversy from the public due to its graphic depiction of a killer clad in a Santa suit, an element that was highlighted in the film's promotional artwork and television advertisements. Tri-Star Pictures released the film theatrically in the United States on November 9, 1984, but its theatrical run was short-lived after public protests were staged at theaters screening the film.

Also happening....

CHRISTMAS CHARITY FUNS, featuring CHRISTMAS PHOTOS, HOLIDAY COSTUME CONTEST,A RAFFLE FOR PRIZES & MORE!!!!!

SPECIAL GUESTS & SURPRISES!

MORE STUFF TO BE ANNOUNCED!!!!!!! If you have an idea you'd like me to add to the event, let me know!!!!!! These events are for US. I'm open to any & all ideas!!!!!!!

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Tickets are ONLY $20.00 DOLLARS IN ADVANCE, $25 DOLLARS DAY OF SHOW! ***ALL PROCEEDS GOING DIRECTLY TO ENGLEWOOD CINEMA***

HELP OUT BY PLEASE BUYING VIA PRESALE! DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS.

First come, first serve.

You can purchase tickets securely online at https://englewoodcinema.com/

*Tickets are non-refundable

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The Englewood Cinema is located at 320 National Road, Unit 21, Englewood, Ohio 45322

https://www.facebook.com/englewoodcinema

The Englewood Cinema is a one screen movie theater, locally owned & operated!

The performance will be inside the theater & will be a seated event. The seating is not assigned, so the earlier you get there the better seat you will get.

A few things to cover about the venue....

*No moshing.

**No drugs or alcohol.

***No outside food or drink (FULL MOVIE THEATER CONCESSION AVAILABLE! BRING MONEY TO GET ALL YOUR TYPICAL MOVIE THEATER TREATS!)

****RESPECT THE VENUE!

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A few other things to cover about the event and performance....

*This event is ALL AGES!

**IT WILL START ON TIME, so get there EARLY!