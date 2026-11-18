As winter’s chill creeps in and the veil between merry and macabre grows thin, join us for a hauntingly festive gathering of artists, makers, and vintage curators who celebrate the darker side of the holiday season.

Get ready to make your holiday season a little more unusual! Join us December 13th at The Brightside for Creepy Christmas, a unique holiday shopping experience featuring 35+ vendors offering all things weird, spooky, strange, and wonderfully unusual.

Special Early Bird Hour: 11 AM – 12 PM (ticketed early entry): https://tickets.venuepilot.com/e/creepy-christmas-early-entry-2026-12-13-the-brightside-music-event-venue-dayton-edfee6

Free admission is from 12 PM – 6 PM.