The Fifth Annual Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Holiday Hardwood Classic returns to Xavier University’s Cintas Center on December 27–28, 2026, for two days of exciting high school hoops action. The highly anticipated showcase features 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity teams from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Dayton, Louisville and Indianapolis competing in 10 marquee matchups. Fans can cheer on some of the region’s top rising basketball talent as they take the court for this annual holiday tradition. The event is presented by Skyline Chili and Home City Ice, with media partners ESPN 1530, FOX19 and The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Daily passes are only available online at www.holidayhardwoodclassic.com beginning December 1: $16

Each daily pass grants access to all games on the same day. Parking is included.

