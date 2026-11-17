In Miami County's Bethel Township, trustees have changed the community’s zoning codes.

Now, some business owners are challenging these changes and scrambling for options to keep their doors open.

'Day and night I’m stressed'

Wiley Industrial Park is in Bethel Township in Miami County. For decades it has been zoned as I-1 for light industrial, low-environmental impact, indoor trades. More than 70 businesses are estimated to operate here, including heavy trucking companies.

One is owned by Ravshan Akhmedov. He runs a repair shop for semi-trucks. In 2019, he bought 12 acres here. It also includes outdoor space where truckers can pay a monthly fee to rent a parking spot. But now he’s worried he and other truck company owners are being zoned out of the area on Gibson Drive.

"Day and night I’m stressed. I can’t think about other things," Akhmedov said. "Always in your mind, what's going to happen, what we need to do. They want to change the zoning. So many trucking businesses, they feed their family with those trucks and mine also."

Zoning code change

In August, the three Bethel Township Trustees voted unanimously that heavy truck companies can only be in Zone I-2. There is one along Ohio 202 south of U.S. 40. According to the new code, Zone I-2 has to be at least 5 acres.

During an Aug. 4 trustee meeting, president Julia Reese said the board is proactively solving problems. She also said owners operating legally under the old zoning codes will be grandfathered in under the new codes. But for those who don’t currently have approved documents, Reese said they’re illegally operating.

"The zoning code today does not permit you to do what you want, doesn't permit a truck transfer terminal without a conditional use, does not permit you to have a parking lot of any kind on the property, doesn't permit you to do heavy truck repair without a conditional use," said Reese. "So the rules today already are being violated."

Shortly after this vote, Bethel’s zoning director Arthur Franklin sent out about 60 letters across the township to businesses regarding their status. Some need a zoning certificate. Others need to apply for a conditional use permit from the board of zoning appeals.

Road maintenance

Longtime Bethel Township resident Michele Frogner agrees with the trustees.

"This is a community that just cares about the environment and cares about quality of living," said Frogner.

She believes restricting where heavy truck businesses can be will maintain the rural nature of their community.

"I do care about people's businesses. But I'm going to trust a neighbor who perhaps may be affected by excess noise. I'm going to trust a neighborhood who is concerned about proper zoning, particularly when it comes to businesses. We need stronger guidelines," said Frogner.

At the same August meeting, Trustee Kama Dick emphasized the board is protecting the community.

"The infrastructure in Wiley's industrial, who's gonna pay for the damage that you're causing by running 300 trucks through there in a month, or a week, or whatever, who's going to pay for that? The taxpayers of Bethel Township are going to pay for that, not your businesses, because we don't have the business tax here for commercial outfits like yours," Dick said.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, in the 2025 calendar year, the state collected $348,195,918.40 in fuel tax, including from truck drivers. The money goes to maintain and to construct roads, highways and bridges , as well as fix potholes.

Townships get roughly 6% of that tax. In 2025, Bethel Township in Miami County received $143,974.08. The road crews use state funds to maintain about 26 miles of roads and the township cemeteries.

Business owner frustration

Jason McCoy owns Snow Xcellence, an industrial snow removal company. He maintains heavy equipment including plows and trucks.

He believes the question of who can operate in Wiley Industrial Park and who can’t has been complicated by years of past administrators not communicating well with business owners.

"It's this past pattern where business owners, property owners are given an oral representation from an authorized representative of the township and then the trustees go back on that," said McCoy. "So it's just very difficult to run a business here."

McCoy’s has a zoning certificate and has been operating in Wiley since 2014. But, Ravshan Akhmedov has no paperwork. He said before opening his shop in 2019, he met with the then zoning director, who gave him verbal permission to do semi-truck repair, something the building had been used for in the past and to rent truck parking spaces.

"I asked him, 'can you give me the written permits on paper?' And he said, it's all in Bethel Township website. You don't even need to print it. It’s here I can see you can do all those things," Akhmedov said. "That was my first property I was buying, I just trust him."

Akhmedov is now going through the township’s procedure to apply for approved conditional permitted use.

Yet trustee president Reese said company owners must stay aware of and comply with all current zone codes in order to legally operate in Bethel Township.

"Ignorance is not an excuse,"Reese said. "I feel bad that somebody told you you could do things, but it's your responsibility.

The trustees have initiated another major change. In September, they voted unanimously that the business zoning appeals must give permitted conditional use approval to all business owners who want to operate in Zone I1 and I2.