New factory in Union plans $38M expansion, 250 more jobs amid demand for data center equipment

A company that makes data center equipment officially started operations at its new plant near the Dayton International Airport earlier this year.

Now, Wisconsin-based Union Allow is already expanding its manufacturing capacity here.

In February , United Alloy announced it would move into Union in a 182,000 square foot space. At that time, it committed to investing $10 million. But now it’s scaling up its operation to 532,000 square feet and adding 250 more jobs, nearly tripling its footprint.

It’s also expecting to make an additional $38 million investment into its new facility.

On Tuesday, the company held their version of a ribbon cutting — instead, an employee sawed through a metal plaque to celebrate the expansion.

United Alloy's Union facility. The company will now lease 532,000 square feet to increase its manufacturing capacity. United Alloy leadership and employees on Tuesday

Its specialty is metal fabrication. This plant is constructing equipment for data centers, which have been flocking to the Heartland in recent years. It's built for companies like Rolls-Royce, Enercon and ABL, and sells their products all across the U.S. and Canada.

Union’s mayor Michael O’Callaghan said United Alloy is “laying down roots that will grow deep and strong in Union.”

“This news sends a powerful message, not just about United Alloys' confidence in their future, but about what the City of Union has to offer,” O’Callaghan said. “It confirms that our community, the region's workforce, and our industrial park's strategic location provide the ideal foundation for long-term growth and success.“

United Alloy CEO Vanessa Dubick said she sees a lot of hope for this facility in particular.

“I think there's a shortage of welders and skilled trades in this country right now,” Dubick said. “And us locating where there are fantastic workforces in place is something that's going to set us up great for the future.”

It’ll break ground on the additional infrastructure in October. The facility is expected to be fully staffed at 400 workers by next summer.

The company is seeking employees fit for roles in welding, fabrication and powder coating, among others.

