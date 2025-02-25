‘Just at the beginning of its boom.’ Company expands to Union to build data center equipment

A metal fabricator will expand to Union in the next few months, a move expected to bring 60 to 100 jobs.

This is the third expansion for Wisconsin-based United Alloy — and its first in Ohio.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved Monday a seven-year job creation tax credit for the project.

The new plant will increase the company’s capacity by 25% and represents a capital investment of $10 million into the area.

And it made the move quickly, with discussions to open a new facility beginning in October 2024.

Its key area of expansion will be in the manufacture of data center infrastructure, like fuel tanks and engine room ventilation systems, United Alloy’s Vice President Ben Lodahl said.

“(Data centers) are not going anywhere anytime soon,” Lodahl said. “So that's the exciting thing about this facility, is that it is going to be feeding an economy that is just at the beginning of its boom.”

Ohio’s seen an influx of data center development in the past decade. Entities like Google, Meta and Amazon Web Services all have made billions of dollars of investments into their Central Ohio facilities.

United Alloy will lease 182,000 square feet in a new building developed by the Panattoni Development Co. — its inaugural tenants, Union City Manager John Applegate said.

They’ll be in good company with the other businesses located in its industrial park, Applegate said.

“We welcome business. We streamline what it takes to make sure that they're happy being located here,” Applegate said.

The whole facility is about 500,000 square feet. United Alloy intends to lease more space in the future, Lodahl said.

“We need to get our roots established and begin to build our name for ourselves as a stand out employer in the area,” Lodahl said.

The company hopes to start operations at its Union facility by April 1, according to Lodahl.

The site is in an important travel corridor and a tax-friendly environment, he said. But the people are what sold it.

“Dayton is home to hardworking, dedicated, willing to roll up your sleeves and just go get to work, skilled tradesmen,” he said.

United Alloy will host a hiring event on March 21 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 1925 Union Airpark Blvd in Union. They will conduct interviews and weld testing prospective employees.

