WYSO Daily News Update: October 28, 2022
Your news update today includes Election 2022 coverage, updates on local issues, and how you can get free opioid rescue kits.
- Yellow Springs Doctor Arraignment: Former Yellow Springs doctor Donald Gronbeck pleaded not guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court to all the counts against him this afternoon. He faces 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes. WYSO's Chris Welter was there in the courtroom.
- Home Restoration Effort: A nonprofit will restore up to 100 homes in Dayton. That’s thanks to $1.8 million dollars from the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports on how this money could help Dayton neighborhoods.
- Election Workers Needed: Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections offices have lost a large number of professional elections workers in the last few years, even as they’re gearing up for a major election this year and a bigger one two years from now. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the reason is likely the same as the one being cited by election workers in other states – the job is stressful, difficult and moving toward dangerous.
- Ohio's U.S. Senate Race: Prominent political figures are weighing in on Ohio’s U.S. Senate contest between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, and spelling out how much is riding on the results of the race not only for this year, but for the 2024 presidential race. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- No Charge Overdose Kit Available: The Community Overdose Action Team is re-introducing a program that allows Montgomery County businesses to request a free opioid rescue kit. The Nalox box contains the overdose reversing drug, Narcan. The box is designed to be mounted on a wall similar to an emergency automated external defibrillator. The program is meant to increase access to Narcan, reduce stigma, and save lives. To obtain Narcan for your business, you can contact the Community Overdose Action Team Project at Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County by calling 937- 225-6026.