Troy High School to participate in London Parade and Festival

Troy High School's Marching Band will formally receive an invitation to the London Parade and Festival of 2026-2027 today at Troy High School.

The presentation takes place at Noon Wednesday with distinguished guests Bob Bone, who founded the event, and Duncan Sandy, the great grandson of British wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.

The school's band will participate in the world-renowned celebration as part of its Festival Concert Series, showcasing performances from ensembles in London's most prestigious venues.

Over half a million spectators are expected to line the streets of London, with millions more will be able to watch worldwide.

The Troy High School Marching Band is directed by Molly Venneman and Casey Layer, who will join the group in formally accepting the invitation to the parade and festival, celebrating their musical achievement and international cultural exchange.

The 40th annual parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.