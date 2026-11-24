The Big Ten has signed a multi-year deal with Strauss workwear that includes branding on benches, replay hoods, sideline officials' bibs and broadcast graphics.

But Ohio State University said it will not be participating in the partnership on game days.

For years, the university has paid out millions in settlements to survivors of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked for the university from 1978 through 1998 and served as team physician for Ohio State athletes.

Ohio State spokesperson Chris Booker provided the following statement from the university:

"The Ohio State University appreciates the Big Ten Conference’s work in developing innovative partnership opportunities that benefit the conference and its member institutions. However, Ohio State elected not to participate in its gameday activations in our home venues or on our sidelines or team bench areas while we are the visiting team."

The Big Ten's agreement with Strauss includes football, volleyball and men's and women's basketball.

The Big Ten announced the partnership on Monday, with Strauss becoming "the Official Workwear Partner of the Big Ten Conference."

In a statement, the Big Ten said the branding "builds to the STRAUSS RED ZONE at the 2026 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game."