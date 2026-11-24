The Dayton Art Institute is hosting two unique quilt exhibits through January, highlighting the extraordinary range of the textile medium.

Wall Power! Spectacular Quilts from the American Folk Art Museum will be on display through Jan. 10 and Power of Remembrance: AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels will coincide with Wall Power through Jan. 3.

WYSO’S Shay Frank walked through both exhibits with the Dayton Art Institute’s chief curator, Jerry Smith, to learn more about how quilt-making has been a part of the fabric of humanity and the American story for centuries.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Jerry Smith: Well, with Wall Power, it is a group of quilts from The American Folk Art Museum in New York City. And the idea is these are quilts that pack a punch. They carry themselves on a wall like you might expect a large abstract painting.

And then throughout you see things relating to 19th-century traditions, to innovations by African-American quilters. You have some Amish quilts as well. And then things where people are creating things in the 19th century that we just see repeated then into the 20th and 21st century.

Shay Frank: What was it about this that really stuck out that you wanted to bring to this audience in Dayton?

Smith: These are American quilts. It had been years since we've done a textile exhibition. And this is the 250th anniversary of the nation.

The ideas of what they mean: you're settled, you have time to make something that's going to take hundreds and hundreds of hours. That really speaks to something about American life and American history.

Frank: If you wanted to walk through, is there a specific quilt in this exhibit that you think kind of portrays that use of blocking and design as a way to tell a story?

Smith: This one of what they call a Sunshine and Shadow Quilt from the 1920s of this radiating blocks of color in rows set up. Just little square after little square after little square, it really, from this very center that is the brightest, I think speaks to an appreciation for life, joy of life, joy of color, joy of radiance.

Frank: So, walking into this second space where you have another set of quilts for a completely different story, can you again explain to listeners what they'll see when they first come into this part of the exhibit?

Smith: Well, with this area, Power of Remembrance: AIDS Memorial Quilt, we have six of the quilts. Each one is 12 feet by 12 feet, so that's 72 feet of running space of quilt.

And also you see traditional quilt making techniques in these AIDS quilts. Plus the stories are so moving. It's just people are remembering their friends, their family, their loved ones, people who died from complications of AIDS, HIV, and how do you do that? How do you summarize a life in a six foot by three foot individual panel?

Here you see Leanne, a lesbian. With the imagery, you have the Ohio map there. And it points out that a photographer, a golfer. So it's those kinds of stories where you're just like, yeah, that's a nice little, I can picture Leanne on her bicycle, you know, enjoying the day.

And it's just such an emotional kind of statement to what HIV was. It's still, of course, not a curable disease, but it is manageable. But in the time, in the '80s and '90s, it was a death sentence and it was strong. It took out a generation of creatives.

Frank: Some of them look like they were painted on as well as having stitches or just writings. And this one here has all these messages and a phone number written and what do you want to say about just the variety of styles and stories being told with these quilts?

Smith: You're seeing stories about people, specific people, who meant something to someone and had a life, and that loss that is expressed by those who remain. It's strong stuff that hopefully people will walk away with some warmth in their heart on either side, the familial to the personal.