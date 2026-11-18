A ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programming, training or hiring in K-12 public schools passed the Ohio Senate on a mostly party line vote. The bill comes more than a year after a Republican-backed law banning mandatory DEI programs in public universities took effect in Ohio.

Senate Bill 113 is sponsored by Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware), who began the floor debate with an amendment clarifying that the bill wouldn't do away with federally-required services for students with disabilities or English learners. He said everyone should be treated fairly and equally by government, and that DEI doesn’t do that because it categorizes people by race, ethnicity, sex and other characteristics.

"Respecting individuals is a different from having a government institution appear to endorse a particular political viewpoint," Brenner said. "Some targeted initiatives have demonstrated benefits, but good intentions alone are not sufficient justification for government programs, let alone in our K-12 system."

The bill also got support from Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), the sponsor of Senate Bill 1. That law banned mandatory DEI programs in the state's 14 public universities and in community colleges, and requires so-called “intellectual diversity” on certain subjects as well as a civics course focused on United States history and the free market.

"Let's talk about the letters DEI. It does not promote diversity. It promotes preference. It is not equitable because it discriminates inherently. It is not inclusive because it classifies people as being either victims or perpetrators," said Cirino. "I think the K-12 environment is actually even more important than higher education, because here we're talking about exposing this concept and all of these concepts related to DEI to our most vulnerable population, our young students in the K-12 area. So I think it's extremely important that we do this and we wrap up the whole continuum of education in eliminating what I think is a very harmful practice."

Democrats were opposed, saying that DEI recognizes what diverse populations have experienced, not just in the past but continuing into the present, as well as building a equitable and fair society that respects and works for everyone.

Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), the Senate’s first openly gay minority leader, said DEI helps teachers understand and respect their students, who come from diverse backgrounds, including different economic situations and family structures.

"To say that our institutions that there is not racism, sexism, homophobia and all the rest of it existing is to fool ourselves and to pretend that the reality of so many people doesn't exist, because that is disrespectful," Antonio said. "You are denying children to be able to be seen and see themselves in their classrooms, in their textbooks, from their teachers, and having some understanding from their teachers of who they are."

"It's about making sure that we are paying attention to every individual child. And you can't do that without recognizing how that child comes to you," said Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati). "So you start them where they are and you take them where they need to be. And you cannot do that if you're ignoring the fact that they don't start at the same place as everybody else."

The bill passed 21-10 and goes on to the House. Sens. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Twp.) and Tom Patton (R-Strongsville) joined all Democrats in voting no.