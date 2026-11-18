Another chapter of Dayton’s aviation story began at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport today.

With the engine firing and the rear-propeller spinning, the all-electric CX-300 aircraft headed down the runway this morning behind the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield.

Aboard was Vermont-based BETA Technologies’ President and CEO Kyle Clark and Sinclair College President and CEO Steven Johnson.

The short flight they took in the skies above Springfield was born out of a partnership that will make the community college the first educational institution in the country to own a BETA ALIA CTOL aircraft and a flight simulator.

Clark said Sinclair expressed interest in the aircraft in the early stages of its development.

"Dayton naturally has an amazing history of aviation, but somebody has to be the leader of the next phase of aviation," Clark Said. "That's where Sinclair has stepped up as the leader in education, and that's matched with the leadership that comes out of the Air Force Research Lab and some of the economic development. All those pieces of the puzzle have to fit together to create an industry. And that's what's happening here in Springfield and Ohio as a state."

Jerry Kenney / Staff Sinclair College President & CEO Steven Johnson (left) and BETA Technologies’ President & CEO Kyle Clark after their CX 300 flight at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield.





Johnson, himself a pilot, said the aircraft and simulator will be an asset for students.

"Our students will get more education, faster for less money," Johnson said. "Our students will become more proficient. They'll be the most proficient students on earth using this technology."

Delivery of Sinclair’s all-electric CX-300 aircraft and simulator is scheduled for 2027.

A new chapter for Dayton’s aviation story began at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport on Wednesday (Today). (Ambient plane starting and taxi)

Bob Tanner is director of advanced air mobility for the State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Transportaion this has been in the planning for quite some time.

"But to work with leading partners like BETA and Sinclair Community College, we couldn't be more grateful and appreciative of their work. They're making a difference. They're leaders in this industry nationally, globally, and so the partnership with them in Ohio is extraordinary," Tanner said.

