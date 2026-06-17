WYSO recognized with 10 awards from Ohio’s Best Journalism Competition
Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest has announced its 2026 award winners.
WYSO is proud to announce our team has been recognized with ten awards.
Ohio’s Best Journalism is the only Ohio competition that honors journalists who fulﬁll the SPJ mission: defense of the First Amendment, support of literacy, resistance to censorship, advocacy for openness of public records and meetings, media self-criticism and community service.
WYSO News Director Samantha Sommer said it is meaningful for the station's work to be recognized among our peers.
"We don’t do this work for the awards - we do it to fulfill our mission of informing and inspiring people and improving lives in our community," Sommer said. "Fact-based journalism and community storytelling is more critical than ever before."
This year's recognized work includes:
- First place for best documentary, for "Haitian immigrants share stories of hope & resilience in Springfield," by Luckens Merzius, Virginelle Jerome, Miguelito Jerome, Gerly Philidor, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre
- First place for best feature reporting, for multiple stories by Luckens Merzius
- First place for best general assignment reporting, for coverage of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, by Kathryn Mobley
- First place for best investigative reporting, for coverage of clean air rules and the impact on Middletown, by Adriana Martinez-Smiley
- First place for best minority issues coverage, for Luckens Merzius, Virginelle Jerome, Miguelito Jerome, Gerly Philidor, Jacques Adler Jean-Pierre
- First place for best sports reporting, for the "We Outside" series, by Trae Grace
- Second place best business reporting, by Shay Frank
- Second place for best education issues reporting, by Kathryn Mobley
- Second place for best political reporting, by Kathryn Mobley
- Second place, best website
ABOUT SPJ
The Society of Professional Journalists is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.