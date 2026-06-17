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WYSO recognized with 10 awards from Ohio’s Best Journalism Competition

WYSO | By WYSO Staff
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:18 PM EDT
Images from WYSO's award winning reporting, from top left, Haitians in Springfield celebrate Flag Day; a group gathers for "Everybody Birding,"which works to make welcoming outdoor spaces for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities; a man speaks at a protest when the NATO Parliamentary Assembly came to Dayton, and a Middletown coke plant is a source of air pollution in the city.
WYSO
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Staff
Images from WYSO's award winning reporting, from top left, Haitians in Springfield celebrate Flag Day; a group gathers for "Everybody Birding,"which works to make welcoming outdoor spaces for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities; a man speaks at a protest when the NATO Parliamentary Assembly came to Dayton, and a Middletown coke plant is a source of air pollution in the city.

Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest has announced its 2026 award winners.

WYSO is proud to announce our team has been recognized with ten awards.

Ohio’s Best Journalism is the only Ohio competition that honors journalists who fulﬁll the SPJ mission: defense of the First Amendment, support of literacy, resistance to censorship, advocacy for openness of public records and meetings, media self-criticism and community service.

WYSO News Director Samantha Sommer said it is meaningful for the station's work to be recognized among our peers.

"We don’t do this work for the awards - we do it to fulfill our mission of informing and inspiring people and improving lives in our community," Sommer said. "Fact-based journalism and community storytelling is more critical than ever before."

This year's recognized work includes:

ABOUT SPJ

The Society of Professional Journalists is the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior. 
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