© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices at WYSO

WYSO's Lee Wade selected to participate in PMJA's Opening Doors program

WYSO | By Heather Martin
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
Lee Wade is an Antioch College student and intern at WYSO
Lee Wade
/
contributed
Lee Wade is an Antioch College student and intern at WYSO

WYSO Community Voices Producer and intern Lee Wade is one of just ten BIPOC journalism students nationwide chosen to participate in this year’s inaugural “Opening Doors” program, an initiative of the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA). Wade will expand his science, health, and economics reporting skills, have networking opportunities, and gain hands-on experience in public media.

After a series of workshops and leadership training sessions in Kansas City this June, PMJA will help place Wade in a paid public radio internship for the 2025-2026 academic year.

A soon-to-be graduate of Antioch College, Wade has been a paid intern at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO since June 2024, during which time he produced a new series called “Translucent,” which explores important topics and voices from the trans community. It will begin airing in June, in honor of Pride month.

Wade was a Yellow Springs Community Foundation Miller Fellow at the station from spring 2019 to fall 2020 and worked as a WYSO production assistant in fall 2022, winter 2023, and spring 2023. He completed WYSO's Community Voices training in summer 2024 and has worked on series like WYSO Youth Radio and The Race Project.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities and mentorship I’ve received at WYSO,” Wade said.

“We are thrilled to see Lee recognized for his talents,” said Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Director Will Davis. “This is an amazing opportunity for him to advance in his career; we have been lucky to have him at WYSO.”

Sign Up for WYSO's Daily Newsletter
Tags
WYSO Station Updates Community VoicesAntioch CollegeTransgender IssuesLGBTQ+
Heather Martin
Heather Martin supports WYSO's marketing and internal/external communications. She writes and edits (and sometimes designs) press releases, social media graphics, annual reports, award nominations, strategic plans, progress reports, and other content. She and her husband own MartinInk, a writing, editing, writer coaching, and design service, with clients all over the country. She has more than 30 years of editorial experience, primarily in business journalism.
See stories by Heather Martin
Related Content