WYSO's Lee Wade selected to participate in PMJA's Opening Doors program

WYSO Community Voices Producer and intern Lee Wade is one of just ten BIPOC journalism students nationwide chosen to participate in this year’s inaugural “Opening Doors” program, an initiative of the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA). Wade will expand his science, health, and economics reporting skills, have networking opportunities, and gain hands-on experience in public media.

After a series of workshops and leadership training sessions in Kansas City this June, PMJA will help place Wade in a paid public radio internship for the 2025-2026 academic year.

A soon-to-be graduate of Antioch College, Wade has been a paid intern at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO since June 2024, during which time he produced a new series called “Translucent,” which explores important topics and voices from the trans community. It will begin airing in June, in honor of Pride month.

Wade was a Yellow Springs Community Foundation Miller Fellow at the station from spring 2019 to fall 2020 and worked as a WYSO production assistant in fall 2022, winter 2023, and spring 2023. He completed WYSO's Community Voices training in summer 2024 and has worked on series like WYSO Youth Radio and The Race Project.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities and mentorship I’ve received at WYSO,” Wade said.

“We are thrilled to see Lee recognized for his talents,” said Eichelberger Center for Community Voices Director Will Davis. “This is an amazing opportunity for him to advance in his career; we have been lucky to have him at WYSO.”

