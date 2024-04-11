© 2024 WYSO
Wilberforce Tornado 50th Anniversary Oral History Project

Bundy Hall at Central State University, Wilberforce OH 1974
Xenia Daily Gazette
/
Xenia Gazette Tornado Negative Collection
Bundy Hall at Central State University, Wilberforce OH 1974

On April 3rd, 1974, a tornado touched down in Greene County.

In the years since much attention has been paid to the impact on Xenia. But the neighboring town of Wilberforce was also hit hard. That includes the town's two HBCUs, Central State and Wilberforce Universities.

The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce is working with the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO during the spring of 2024 to gather and broadcast oral histories of the 1974 disaster.