Rank the Vote Ohio is hosted an online event Sunday where they explained ranked-choice voting.
The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation brought former attorney general Eric Holder into a virtual meeting to talk about redistricting and voter suppression.
Due to low voter turnout and severe weather warnings, fewer residents came out to vote in the Dayton primary elections.
Nearly two dozen groups and individuals are asking Ohio’s top elections official for a list of voters who could be dropped from the rolls this fall, so...
The midterm elections are November 6, and WYSO has been traveling around the Miami Valley talking to would-be voters. Today, we bring you voices from the…
Now that a marijuana legalization issue is set to appear on the fall ballot, groups that oppose the measure are wasting no time in starting their…
(AP) — A proposal to establish a process for purging old pot-related convictions made obsolete by marijuana legalization is headed to the Ohio Ballot…
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says the state is moving closer to establishing online voter registration. On Wednesday morning, he testified before an…
The proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize and regulate marijuana in Ohio has one state official calling for an overhaul of the…