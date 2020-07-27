-
We’ll be listening in on a conversation about race between two college students. One of them is black, and the other is white.
-
In this episode of the WYSO Race Project, Emily Seibel, director of Yellow Springs Home Inc., and Dr. Kevin McGruder, professor of history at Antioch College talk about race and its effect on things like affordable housing and community land trusts.
-
Esther Thomas has been on the job since August and has been working on grants, staff training and engaging with the community.
-
In this edition of The Race Project, Dr. Christopher Cox and Dr. Judy Skillings, both from Yellow Springs, reflect on the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case in Minnesota and about police killings of African Americans.
-
In this installment of The Race Project, a conversation between a Black woman and a white woman, both of whom reside in the Village of Yellow Springs.
-
In this conversation from The Race Project, Cate Brinnon and Gyamfi Gyamerah talk about parenting, privilege and science.
-
In this installment of the Race Project, a conversation between Fred Bartenstein and Yolanda Simpson, who come from different racial backgrounds and different generations.
-
In this episode of The Race Project series, a conversation with two Yellow Springs residents, David Turner and Cheryl Smith, about the legacy of slavery in the United States.
-
Malcolm X once said that Sunday is the most segregated day in America. In this episode of The Race Project, a conversation on race between two Miami Valley clergymen, Bill Randolph of First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs and Rick Incorvoti of Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield.
-
Earlier this year WYSO invited local community members to have a one on one conversation with a person from a different race, color or ethnicity. In the first episode of The Race Project, we hear Locksley Orr and Moriel Rothman-Zecher.
-
Prosecutors and grand juries have faced public scrutiny in recent months following some high-profile cases in which white police officers have killed…
-
Starting Friday, June 5th, the Dayton LGBT Center and other groups will host a series of events during the city's annual gay pride celebration. The events…