Your Memorial Day holiday 'Weekend' has arrived... listen to it!

The King of Cover Crops: David Brandt was a central Ohio farmer and international leader in the conservationist movement who taught no-till and cover crop soil management on his farm and around the world. He was also an unlikely, but popular, global meme. Brandt died this month at the age of 76 after a car crash. He leaves behind a deep legacy of conservation. Renee Wilde has this remembrance of a visit with Brandt at his farm in Carroll, Ohio.

YWCA Dayton's New CEO: Earlier this month, the YWCA announced their pick for a new President and CEO. The YWCA Dayton chose Terra Fox Williams to lead the organization after a four-month search. She comes from Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, where she was the Director for the Office of Health Promotion. She has a Master of Science in Public Health from Wright State University. She explains to WYSO’s Mike Frazier why she feels her personal background makes her ideal for the position.

The James Pate Gallery: Many artists have an apprentice or student they guide. It is less common that an artist opens a gallery next to their mentor. Here is the story of James Pate's new gallery, black palette. It’s two doors down from longtime Dayton artist Bing Davis on West Third Street. Mary Evans has this story for culture couch.

25 Bigs in 40 Days Campaign: Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley is looking to find mentors for close to 50 local kids and youth. Chris Mackey is the community impact and engagement manager for the organization. He tells us about the impact that mentoring a young person in need can have on a community,and how those needs have increased dramatically in the last few years.

WYSO Music Events: WYSO is partnering with several area organizations to bring local, live music to stages around the Miami Valley in the month of June. Up next, YSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt talks about those events with All Things Considered and YSO Weekend host, Jerry Kenney.

Memoirs in Nature: Our program wraps today with Bird Note, and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

